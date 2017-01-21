Leather repair is a phone call away
Leather repair is a phone call away Where's a small appliance repair shop in Brevard? Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jJadCG Our primary resource for upholstery, leather and otherwise is Long's Upholstery, which has served Brevardians since 1959, and Neil Long says he'll be happy to speak to you about that upholstery. Like Maureen Dowling at Dowling's Furniture Repair in Melbourne, Neil warned about products advertised as leathers but really aren't and are quite difficult to repair, though it can be done.
Read more at Florida Today.
