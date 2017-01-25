League of Women Voters fashion fundra...

League of Women Voters fashion fundraiser scheduled Feb. 3

The League of Women Voters of the Space is hosting "Politicos on Parade 2017" at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3. The biennial event features newly elected Brevard County officials, who will be models for fashions for resort, business and social attire.

