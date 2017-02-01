Jazz studies junior becomes finalist ...

Jazz studies junior becomes finalist in national competition

Tuesday

Jazz studies junior Wade Girton practices Saturday afternoon in the piano practice rooms in the Fine Arts Building. Girton is one of seven finalists selected for the American Jazz Pianist Competition in Melbourne, Florida, on Feb. 4. Jazz studies junior Wade Girton practices Saturday afternoon in the piano practice rooms in the Fine Arts Building.

Melbourne, FL

