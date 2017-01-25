'Game changing' youth to be honored by Melbourne organization
'Game changing' youth to be honored by Melbourne organization Black history event set to honor new generation of volunteers, scholars Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jqbnCd The Melbourne-Palm Bay Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is hosting its 17th Annual Black Heritage Calendar Fest Feb. 4 It is a walk through history with displays of art, including a life-sized bust of former President Barack Obama, and countless stories of accomplishment as a local organization seeks to impress the importance of black history on a new generation.
