FightLite Introducing New Rifles & MXR Sub Gun at SHOT Show

FightLite Industries, the country's leading manufacturer of innovative, mission-configurable firearms, parts and accessories announces that it will be introducing several new groundbreaking products at SHOT Show Booth #7406 in the Law Enforcement section of the show. "We're really excited to bring these new products to market and topping the list is our new patent-pending MXR, a multi-caliber sub gun that is primarily chambered in 9mm and is caliber convertible at the user level without tools to include .22LR, .45ACP and other popular pistol calibers."

