FightLite Introducing New Rifles & MXR Sub Gun at SHOT Show
FightLite Industries, the country's leading manufacturer of innovative, mission-configurable firearms, parts and accessories announces that it will be introducing several new groundbreaking products at SHOT Show Booth #7406 in the Law Enforcement section of the show. "We're really excited to bring these new products to market and topping the list is our new patent-pending MXR, a multi-caliber sub gun that is primarily chambered in 9mm and is caliber convertible at the user level without tools to include .22LR, .45ACP and other popular pistol calibers."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest Jew Ponzi Scheme Bill Mick Absent
|11 hr
|Randy Finestern
|2
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Thu
|WMMB Clown
|6
|Bill Mick the Biggest Traitor in Brevard
|Jan 11
|OneUglyMuttMick
|3
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Jan 11
|Richard Blumenthal
|80
|Florida Sheriffs Are In Business With the Pushers
|Jan 11
|Micky Cohen
|5
|The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11
|Jan 11
|Mick Silverstein
|3
|West Virginia Today
|Jan 11
|KKhike Eisenhower
|4
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC