Feds deny seismic airgun testing for ...

Feds deny seismic airgun testing for oil, gas in Atlantic

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: USA Today

Federal regulators have denied six pending permits for using high-powered airguns to scan the ocean floor for signs of oil and gas deposits from Florida to Delaware. Feds deny seismic airgun testing for oil, gas in Atlantic Federal regulators have denied six pending permits for using high-powered airguns to scan the ocean floor for signs of oil and gas deposits from Florida to Delaware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Greatest General George S Patton 2 hr KKhike Eisenhower 3
Mein Kampf Best Seller Again 2 hr Max Murmelstein 4
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) 2 hr Mongrel Mick 79
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse 2 hr Halfodic Homodrop... 6
West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs 2 hr Sheriff Israhell 7
West Virginia Today Fri Piel 3
The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11 Jan 5 VeteransFor 911Truth 1
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC