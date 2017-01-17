Embraer Executive Jets reports mixed fortunes for 2016
Embraer saw business jet deliveries fall slightly in 2016, to 117 aircraft from 120 the previous year, as a result of prolonged and persistent weakness across the sector. The Brazilian airframer had shipped 74 executive aircraft - 48 light jets and 26 large jets - during the first three quarters of the year, but a backloaded delivery profile saw a further 43 units handed over in the final three months of 2016.
