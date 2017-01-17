Embraer Executive Jets reports mixed ...

Embraer Executive Jets reports mixed fortunes for 2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Flight Global

Embraer saw business jet deliveries fall slightly in 2016, to 117 aircraft from 120 the previous year, as a result of prolonged and persistent weakness across the sector. The Brazilian airframer had shipped 74 executive aircraft - 48 light jets and 26 large jets - during the first three quarters of the year, but a backloaded delivery profile saw a further 43 units handed over in the final three months of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs 8 hr Juan Marrano 9
The Jewish Gas Chamber Hoax 8 hr Aponi 1
Holohoax Memorial Day 8 hr Piel 1
How Jews Destroyed Detroit Sun Purple Gang 1
News Gallery: Five developments that could change Me... Sun Geraldo 1
The Organized Kosher Extortion in Your Supermarket (Jun '16) Sun Kosha Nostra 17
Latest Jew Ponzi Scheme Bill Mick Absent Sun Notsee Media 3
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC