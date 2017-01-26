Dale Sorensen Real Estate announces d...

Dale Sorensen Real Estate announces development of industrial style lofts

Dale Sorensen Real Estate Sales agent and developer Anthony Romero is spearheading the sales and development of industrial style lofts in Eau Gallie, Florida. INDIALANTIC, FLORIDA, USA, January 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dale Sorensen Real Estate has announced the development of Eau Gallie 's very first industrial loft building.

