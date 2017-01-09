Cocoa police charge two with attempting to meet minors for sex Cocoa police have arrested two individuals for planning to meet with underage girls for sex within the same week. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ic14Bh Cocoa police have arrested two individuals for planning to meet with underage girls for sex within the same week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.