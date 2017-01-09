Cocoa police charge two with attempting to meet minors for sex
Cocoa police charge two with attempting to meet minors for sex Cocoa police have arrested two individuals for planning to meet with underage girls for sex within the same week. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ic14Bh Cocoa police have arrested two individuals for planning to meet with underage girls for sex within the same week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Greatest General George S Patton
|9 hr
|KKhike Eisenhower
|3
|Mein Kampf Best Seller Again
|10 hr
|Max Murmelstein
|4
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|10 hr
|Mongrel Mick
|79
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|10 hr
|Halfodic Homodrop...
|6
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|10 hr
|Sheriff Israhell
|7
|West Virginia Today
|Jan 6
|Piel
|3
|The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11
|Jan 5
|VeteransFor 911Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC