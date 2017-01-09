Business Brief

Business Brief

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

Jennifer Larsen of Sebastian is a semi-finalist in the "Search for Hidden Figures" contest. Inspired by the movie about three African-American human computers who helped launch astronaut John Glenn into space, the contest hopes to spotlight promising future female leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Greatest General George S Patton 14 hr KKhike Eisenhower 3
Mein Kampf Best Seller Again 15 hr Max Murmelstein 4
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) 15 hr Mongrel Mick 79
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse 15 hr Halfodic Homodrop... 6
West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs 15 hr Sheriff Israhell 7
West Virginia Today Jan 6 Piel 3
The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11 Jan 5 VeteransFor 911Truth 1
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,973 • Total comments across all topics: 277,763,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC