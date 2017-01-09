Business Brief
Jennifer Larsen of Sebastian is a semi-finalist in the "Search for Hidden Figures" contest. Inspired by the movie about three African-American human computers who helped launch astronaut John Glenn into space, the contest hopes to spotlight promising future female leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Greatest General George S Patton
|14 hr
|KKhike Eisenhower
|3
|Mein Kampf Best Seller Again
|15 hr
|Max Murmelstein
|4
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|15 hr
|Mongrel Mick
|79
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|15 hr
|Halfodic Homodrop...
|6
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|15 hr
|Sheriff Israhell
|7
|West Virginia Today
|Jan 6
|Piel
|3
|The Jewish Mass Murderers of 9/11
|Jan 5
|VeteransFor 911Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC