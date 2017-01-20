Brevard Grammy voters tell us 10 thin...

Brevard Grammy voters tell us 10 things to know about award

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Florida Today

Brevard Grammy voters tell us 10 things to know about award Brevard residents Georgia Germond and Brendon Paredes are among those helping pick the Grammy Award winners Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jIgQF0 Two Brevard residents vote for the Grammy finalists and attend the Grammys. Video by Malcolm Denemark, FLORIDA TODAY Posted Jan. 20, 2017 Brendon Paredes of Melbourne and Georgia Germond of Satellite Beach are among the voters who will decide the winners of the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
9 Trillion Missing From the Jew Fed 15 hr Aponi 2
Review: Groveland Mobile Home Park (Aug '08) Fri Kitty 44
WMMB is the Fake Media Fri Jon Lovitz 8
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Fri E-lie Weasel 81
Holohoax Memorial Day Fri Der Fuhrer 2
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Fri Hymiethe Greek 7
One in Five Jews are Gay Jan 19 Randy Finestern 8
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,219 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC