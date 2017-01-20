Brevard Grammy voters tell us 10 things to know about award Brevard residents Georgia Germond and Brendon Paredes are among those helping pick the Grammy Award winners Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jIgQF0 Two Brevard residents vote for the Grammy finalists and attend the Grammys. Video by Malcolm Denemark, FLORIDA TODAY Posted Jan. 20, 2017 Brendon Paredes of Melbourne and Georgia Germond of Satellite Beach are among the voters who will decide the winners of the 2017 Grammy Awards.

