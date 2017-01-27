Boeing unveils futuristic new Starliner spacesuits
Boeing unveils futuristic new Starliner spacesuits A new launch-and-entry suit features lightweight, breathable fabric and sneaker-like boots. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jFhnVy Chris Ferguson, Boeing's director of Starliner Crew and Mission Systems and a former NASA shuttle astronaut, wears the new launch-and-entry suit Boeing unveiled Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the Kennedy Space Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit bull mauls Melbourne wildlife trapper's lef...
|22 hr
|Trapper dean
|1
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Fri
|wmmbdrugcop
|9
|Bill Micks Jewish Doctor Arrested
|Jan 26
|Call WMMB
|7
|New 9/11 White House Petition
|Jan 25
|Hellerstein
|5
|One in Five Jews are Gay
|Jan 25
|Richard Simmons
|10
|A Book Solving 9/11 Chapter 1
|Jan 25
|Hellerstein
|5
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Jan 24
|VeteransFor911Truth
|12
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC