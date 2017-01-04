Spending trends indicate more stores will close in 2017, the circus comes to Wickham Park and new cough syrup laws BDB: More store closures likely in 2017, a water circus in Melbourne and no more sizzurp Spending trends indicate more stores will close in 2017, the circus comes to Wickham Park and new cough syrup laws Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2j2VIpJ In a sign of how dramatically the landscape is changing when it comes to shopping, experts say don't expect any let up in store closings in 2017 just because retailers just had biggest growth in holiday sales in five years. It's true, we're finally spending again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.