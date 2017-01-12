Arrests made, but Orlando still hunts for police shooting suspect Two are charged with accessory after the fact to December shooting of Markeith Loyd's ex-girlfriend. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jAajci The reward for the capture of the man who is wanted for killing an Orlando police officer has just been raised to $100,000 dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.