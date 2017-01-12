Anita Lucille Shrader Lambert, age 71, hand maid of the Living God, Matriarch of Dublin, went to be with the Father Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne, Fla. Born Aug. 11, 1945 in Bandy, Va., she was the daughter of the late Theodore Alfonso Shrader and Phyllis Turner Shrader.

