Accused serial armed robber caught in Cocoa Jessie Crawford, 41, has been charged with at least three armed robberies on the Space and Treasure coasts. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kofPmG BREVARD COUNTY - A 41-year-old Cocoa man is accused of committing at least three armed robberies on the Space and Treasure coasts, according to Melbourne Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.