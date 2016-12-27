Wickham Road widening in Viera could end in 8-12 weeks
Both eastbound and westbound Wickham Road will get three through lanes and two left-turn lanes under the I-95 overpass. Wickham Road widening in Viera could end in 8-12 weeks Both eastbound and westbound Wickham Road will get three through lanes and two left-turn lanes under the I-95 overpass.
