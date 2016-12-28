Warm temps into New Year's leaves plants confused, experts say
Warm temps into New Year's leaves plants confused, experts say Plant experts say recent warm temperatures are confusing some flowering plants Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iEQwYT The unseasonably warm weather blanketing the Space Coast is expected to carry on into the new year - with a brief respite of chilly temps leading into the weekend - but already may be wreaking havoc with some plants. "It's been a funky winter and it's causing plant havoc," said Michelle Tafoya, one of the information specialist at Rockledge Gardens, the oldest garden center and nursery in Brevard County.
Read more at Florida Today.
