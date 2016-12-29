South Patrick Hardware & Lumber to close after 54 years An Indian Harbour Beach landmark since 1962, South Patrick Hardware & Lumber will open Wednesday for the final time. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hx3ppY South Patrick Hardware & Lumber, a mom-and pop hardware store in Indian Harbour Beach, will open Wednesday for the final time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.