South Patrick Hardware & Lumber to close after 54 years
South Patrick Hardware & Lumber to close after 54 years An Indian Harbour Beach landmark since 1962, South Patrick Hardware & Lumber will open Wednesday for the final time. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hx3ppY South Patrick Hardware & Lumber, a mom-and pop hardware store in Indian Harbour Beach, will open Wednesday for the final time.
