Satellite High grad helps produce ESPN College GameDay Blake Anthony helped stage the College GameDay set in advance of Saturday's PlayStation Fiesta Bowl national semifinal. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iMBekL When Blake Anthony started working part-time for ESPN four years ago, he also waited tables at Typhoon Cuisine of Asia in Melbourne, worked as a bar back at Baroos Beachside Bar in Indialantic, and cut hair on the side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.