Satellite High grad helps produce ESPN College GameDay
Satellite High grad helps produce ESPN College GameDay Blake Anthony helped stage the College GameDay set in advance of Saturday's PlayStation Fiesta Bowl national semifinal. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iMBekL When Blake Anthony started working part-time for ESPN four years ago, he also waited tables at Typhoon Cuisine of Asia in Melbourne, worked as a bar back at Baroos Beachside Bar in Indialantic, and cut hair on the side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America is Ofiicially Antisemitic
|Thu
|Maddog Miliekowsky
|1
|Bill Micks Home State an Opium Den
|Thu
|Piel
|2
|West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs
|Dec 28
|Notsee Media
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Dec 28
|VeteransFor911Truth
|1
|Have You Ever Heard Such Groveling?
|Dec 28
|WMMB Clowns
|3
|OxyContin in Florida 5 Times the National Levels
|Dec 27
|WMMB Clown
|4
|Truth About Jews and the Balfour Declaration
|Dec 23
|Rosenfelt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC