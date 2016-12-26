Police: Melbourne man drops sack packed with pot, gun and ID card
Police: Melbourne man drops sack packed with pot, gun and ID card Man drops sack during Christmas walk, prompts police search Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hnjXRd Melbourne police continue to search for a man who led officers on a Christmas Day foot chase after he was spotted dropping a sack carrying marijuana, a gun and his identification card. The incident happened about 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Ballard Park subdivision in south Melbourne near the Indian River Lagoon.
