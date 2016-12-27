Photos: Best Photos of 2016 Malcolm D...

Photos: Best Photos of 2016 Malcolm Denemark

Thousands of red mangrove seeds were pushed up on lawns and against the shore in the Banana River in Cococa Beach. As Brevard breathes a collective sigh of relief, the massive job of clean up begins with many properties having yard debris, fence damage and minor damage from winds.

