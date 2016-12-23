Palm Bay daughter, 19, donates kidney to ailing father
Elissa Gilbert donated a kidney Dec. 7 to save her father, Derrell White, who suffered from end-stage renal disease. Palm Bay daughter, 19, donates kidney to ailing father Elissa Gilbert donated a kidney Dec. 7 to save her father, Derrell White, who suffered from end-stage renal disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have You Ever Heard Such Groveling?
|3 hr
|Sassoon Family
|2
|OxyContin in Florida 5 Times the National Levels
|14 hr
|WMMB Clown
|4
|Truth About Jews and the Balfour Declaration
|Dec 23
|Rosenfelt
|2
|A Mike Haridopolis Christmas
|Dec 23
|Homodopolis
|4
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Dec 22
|WMMB Clown
|7
|Another Huge Jew Bust Media Absent
|Dec 21
|Schmuley Aaron
|1
|Chuckie Rosenberg Makes His First DEA Bust
|Dec 20
|Max Murmelstein
|4
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC