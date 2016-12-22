Orlando City Soccer's Rawlins; Port Canaveral dredging Orlando City Soccer CEO to speak; dredging contract at Port Canaveral; Networking event Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ijAZNK Phil Rawlins, founder and president of Orlando City Soccer, will talk on Jan. 25 in Melbourne, about the impact of the sports franchise on Central Florida. It's part of an invitation-only Community Leader Forum sponsored by the Gray Robinson law firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.