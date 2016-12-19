Lucky's Market in West Melbourne opens Jan. 11
Lucky's Market in West Melbourne opens Jan. 11 Lucky's Market will open its first store in West Melbourne on Jan. 11 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2i6D3J1 Lucky's Market will open its first Brevard County store, in West Melbourne, on Jan. 11. The Boulder, Colorado-based high end supermarket is growing across the Midwest and into Florida. This is from a Lucky's that opened in Iowa City.
