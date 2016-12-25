Lessons of community, purpose as Kwan...

Lessons of community, purpose as Kwanzaa begins

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Florida Today

Lessons of community, purpose as Kwanzaa begins Several programs marking the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa are set to take place as week-long celebration gets underway Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iuwfoM The year was 1966 and Palm Bay resident Patricia Davis still recalls seeing her first Kwanzaa celebration in Los Angeles. It was a time of national unrest as many in the black community struggled to overcome age-old prejudices while seeking to affirm a better sense of community for a new, outspoken generation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Virginia Being Slammed By Jew Drugs 8 hr Notsee Media 1
Bill Micks Home State an Opium Den 8 hr Sassoon Family 1
WMMB is the Fake Media 9 hr VeteransFor911Truth 1
Have You Ever Heard Such Groveling? 9 hr WMMB Clowns 3
OxyContin in Florida 5 Times the National Levels Tue WMMB Clown 4
Truth About Jews and the Balfour Declaration Dec 23 Rosenfelt 2
A Mike Haridopolis Christmas Dec 23 Homodopolis 4
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC