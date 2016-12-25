Lessons of community, purpose as Kwanzaa begins
Lessons of community, purpose as Kwanzaa begins Several programs marking the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa are set to take place as week-long celebration gets underway Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iuwfoM The year was 1966 and Palm Bay resident Patricia Davis still recalls seeing her first Kwanzaa celebration in Los Angeles. It was a time of national unrest as many in the black community struggled to overcome age-old prejudices while seeking to affirm a better sense of community for a new, outspoken generation.
Read more at Florida Today.
