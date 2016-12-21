IRI Brings Fast Firewall Software to High Traffic Databases
MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Routines International , a leading developer of data management and protection software, has partnered with WareValley to bring Asia's most popular data-centric audit and protection software west. The 8th product in IRI's data management and protection software line, IRI Chakra Max will give security administrators a robust DCAP package that monitors, protects, alerts, and audits activity in 20 popular databases with little to no impact on their performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truth About Jews and the Balfour Declaration
|Fri
|Rosenfelt
|2
|A Mike Haridopolis Christmas
|Fri
|Homodopolis
|4
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Dec 22
|WMMB Clown
|7
|OxyContin in Florida 5 Times the National Levels
|Dec 22
|WMMB Clown
|2
|Another Huge Jew Bust Media Absent
|Dec 21
|Schmuley Aaron
|1
|Chuckie Rosenberg Makes His First DEA Bust
|Dec 20
|Max Murmelstein
|4
|The Mamzer is Back on WMMB
|Dec 20
|Miss Stezo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC