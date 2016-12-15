First health clinic for Brevard schools employees opens
First health clinic for Brevard schools employees opens The first of three health clinics for Brevard Public Schools employees opened Wednesday. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hTwkBW School Board member Andy Ziegler, who pushed for on-site employee clinics for six years, gets a checkup at the Viera location on opening day Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truth About Jews and the Balfour Declaration
|Fri
|Rosenfelt
|2
|A Mike Haridopolis Christmas
|Fri
|Homodopolis
|4
|LSD A Product of the Jews
|Dec 22
|WMMB Clown
|7
|OxyContin in Florida 5 Times the National Levels
|Dec 22
|WMMB Clown
|2
|Another Huge Jew Bust Media Absent
|Dec 21
|Schmuley Aaron
|1
|Chuckie Rosenberg Makes His First DEA Bust
|Dec 20
|Max Murmelstein
|4
|The Mamzer is Back on WMMB
|Dec 20
|Miss Stezo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC