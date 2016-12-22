'Call the Cops': Melbourne man texted before death Police tie business dispute to body found adrift on Banana River. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ikV7iG Alex Rudloff had just put the kids to bed and was about to call it a night when he saw a troubling Facebook post from an old friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.