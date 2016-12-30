Business Spotlight: Buds & Bows Flora...

Business Spotlight: Buds & Bows Floral Design

Business Spotlight: Buds & Bows Floral Design Business Spotlight: Buds & Bows Floral Design Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iLZBPm Mary Lou Mascolino and her husband, Tony, operate Buds & Bows Floral Design in Melbourne. Owner: Address: 1365 Cypress Ave., Melbourne Phone: 321-473-8571 Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday On the Web: www.budsandbowsfloraldesign.com Describe your business : We are a local, family owned and operated full service florist using only the freshest flowers available.

