Catherine A. Burke, 88, of Shrewsbury

Catherine A. Burke, 88, of Shrewsbury

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

Catherine was born in Worcester and raised in Shrewsbury, daughter of the late James A. and Catherine McGurn. She graduated from Ascension High School in Worcester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doherty family of Franklin a heartbrokena over ... May 19 Jesus Mohammad Ch... 2
News Accused Bellingham rapist accidentally released (Jan '07) Apr '17 Qwitjabitchen 2
News Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07) Apr '17 Mahoney 10
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Butch Cassidy 13
Dean Dash 5k Feb '17 Dean College 1
Haunted Halloween trail (Sep '16) Sep '16 Sam 1
News July's Fatima Day at the Shrine in Holliston (Jul '16) Jul '16 debbie 1
See all Medway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medway Forum Now

Medway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Medway, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC