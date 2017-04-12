Time to play: Parents lobby for more ...

Time to play: Parents lobby for more school recess

Wednesday Apr 12

Elementary school students in Medway are now spending an extra 10 minutes a day outside for recess, a move parents and school officials hope will lead to improved social and emotional growth. The change from 15 to 25 minutes started just after the February break, and came about 18 months after a group of parents began lobbying the district for more unstructured play time.

