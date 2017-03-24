A missing wedding license couldn't stop this Medway marriage
For a wedding that was organized in a few days, high-school sweethearts Jaime Mullin and Anthony Parchesky seemed ready to say "I do." Mullin, 20, had a white dress with a peach, floral print from Kohl's and a beautiful bouquet that her aunt and uncle assembled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Dean Dash 5k
|Feb '17
|Dean College
|1
|Haunted Halloween trail (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Sam
|1
|July's Fatima Day at the Shrine in Holliston (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|debbie
|1
|Sydney bushard (May '16)
|May '16
|Hot girl
|1
|Hotel Guard Charged With Sex Assault On Child (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|2
|Seniors support housing proposal - Sentinel & E... (Dec '08)
|Apr '16
|Stair
|8
Find what you want!
Search Medway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC