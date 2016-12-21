Bimba to acquire Vaccon Company

Bimba to acquire Vaccon Company

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Daily Herald

Bimba, a manufacturer of pneumatic, hydraulic and electric motion solutions, said it will acquire Vaccon Company, Inc., a manufacturer of vacuum technology products including vacuum pumps, vacuum cups, end-of-arm tools, and accessories. "The addition of Vaccon's vacuum technology to our distribution channel increases Bimba's strategic value in our targeted industries, including packaging, automotive, factory automation, and material handling," Ormsby said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haunted Halloween trail Sep '16 Sam 1
News July's Fatima Day at the Shrine in Holliston Jul '16 debbie 1
Sydney bushard (May '16) May '16 Hot girl 1
News Hotel Guard Charged With Sex Assault On Child (Jun '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 2
News Seniors support housing proposal - Sentinel & E... (Dec '08) Apr '16 Stair 8
News Keith Bedford/Globe Staff Group rallies for saf... (Nov '15) Apr '16 Waste not want not 8
News Arrest Log: 1/2/2010 (Jan '10) Mar '16 jsantaigo 5
See all Medway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medway Forum Now

Medway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Medway, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,157

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC