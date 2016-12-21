Bimba to acquire Vaccon Company
Bimba, a manufacturer of pneumatic, hydraulic and electric motion solutions, said it will acquire Vaccon Company, Inc., a manufacturer of vacuum technology products including vacuum pumps, vacuum cups, end-of-arm tools, and accessories. "The addition of Vaccon's vacuum technology to our distribution channel increases Bimba's strategic value in our targeted industries, including packaging, automotive, factory automation, and material handling," Ormsby said.
