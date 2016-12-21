Insurers off the hook in alcohol-rela...

Insurers off the hook in alcohol-related wrongful death suit

A judge says insurers don't have to provide liability coverage to a caterer in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a University of Delaware student allegedly served alcohol at a party and later hit by a car and killed. The judge ruled last week that Capozzoli Catering is not entitled to coverage because of a "liquor liability" exclusion for a business that furnishes alcohol and serves alcohol to an underage person.

