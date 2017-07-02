For VanNatta, painting is about passion, process and lots of practice
Robert VanNatta had been drawing and sketching and painting for years when his wife suggested they travel to Maine so he could attend a workshop on watercolor painting. Watercolor wasn't really an interest of VanNatta and is often pushed to the side by artists more enamored with the formality of oils and acrylics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens more charges filed against Ohio police i...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Dozens more charges filed against Akron man acc...
|Jun 25
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Jun 22
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Jun 14
|Jim Poulpee
|4
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC