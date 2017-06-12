Uncorked Medina to feature wines, mic...

Uncorked Medina to feature wines, microbrews from home and around the world

Organizers of the inaugural Uncorked Medina Wine Festival are hoping their mix of local and national wines and beers will draw visitors from near and far. Kelley Jones, one of the event organizers, said they are expecting about 3,000 people to turn out for the two-day festival July 21 and 22 at Buffalo Creek Retreat in Seville.

