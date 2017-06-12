Township trustees served with restraining order; fire vote delayed
Trustee Bill Ostmann reads a letter from the Medina Township Firefighters Association regarding a signed petition at the June 15 meeting before announcing the township had been served and could not discuss the pending contract between the township and city of Medina regarding fire department takeover. MEDINA TOWNSHIP - Legal action taken against Medina Township Trustees caused their regularly scheduled June 15 meeting to last only three minutes.
