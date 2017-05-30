Teddy bears will go to help children ...

Teddy bears will go to help children in traumatic situations: Whit & Whimsey

Kids and the community did it! The youth at St. Patrick Episcopal Church collected 287 bears to donate to the Brunswick and Brunswick Hills Police Departments! They will be used to provide comfort to children experiencing stressful events. They dropped them off with Lieutenant Robert Safran.

