Teddy bears will go to help children in traumatic situations: Whit & Whimsey
Kids and the community did it! The youth at St. Patrick Episcopal Church collected 287 bears to donate to the Brunswick and Brunswick Hills Police Departments! They will be used to provide comfort to children experiencing stressful events. They dropped them off with Lieutenant Robert Safran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Jun 1
|Poulpee
|3
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC