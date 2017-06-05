Stonegate Drive in Medina slated to close Thursday as part of U.S. 42 road widening

This section of West Reagan Parkway adjacent to the Target parking lot is just part of the reconstruction work being done in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation's widening of U.S. 42 in Medina and Medina townships. This section of West Reagan Parkway adjacent to the Target parking lot is just part of the reconstruction work being done in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation's widening of U.S. 42 in Medina and Medina townships.( MEDINA, Ohio - Stonegate Drive will close for 30 days starting Thursday as work continues on the U.S. 42 road-widening project .

