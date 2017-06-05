Stonegate Drive in Medina slated to close Thursday as part of U.S. 42 road widening
This section of West Reagan Parkway adjacent to the Target parking lot is just part of the reconstruction work being done in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation's widening of U.S. 42 in Medina and Medina townships. This section of West Reagan Parkway adjacent to the Target parking lot is just part of the reconstruction work being done in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation's widening of U.S. 42 in Medina and Medina townships.( MEDINA, Ohio - Stonegate Drive will close for 30 days starting Thursday as work continues on the U.S. 42 road-widening project .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Jun 1
|Poulpee
|3
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
|Akron to sell Main St. buildings for project (Jan '08)
|May 19
|Hippies
|183
|West Side Neighborhood Watch
|May 19
|Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC