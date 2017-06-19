Road work to alter traffic patterns along North Court Street, Reagan Parkway in Medina
Construction crews are beginning Phase 2 of the U.S. 42 road-widening project on North Court Street in Medina. This week's work will impact Reagan Parkway and Grande Boulevard.
