Residents urge Medina officials to take swift action on concrete-crushing operation
While the city of Medina awaits an analysis of the dust from a concrete-crushing operation at Osborne Concrete, neighbors of the west side plant are urging the Planning Commission to move forward with determining whether to continue to allow the operation. While the city of Medina awaits an analysis of the dust from a concrete-crushing operation at Osborne Concrete, neighbors of the west side plant are urging the Planning Commission to move forward with determining whether to continue to allow the operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Jun 1
|Poulpee
|3
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08)
|May 27
|leechy
|9
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|May 22
|Ledesv
|68
|guess who (Feb '15)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|23
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC