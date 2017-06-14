Residents urge Medina officials to ta...

Residents urge Medina officials to take swift action on concrete-crushing operation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Cleveland.com

While the city of Medina awaits an analysis of the dust from a concrete-crushing operation at Osborne Concrete, neighbors of the west side plant are urging the Planning Commission to move forward with determining whether to continue to allow the operation. While the city of Medina awaits an analysis of the dust from a concrete-crushing operation at Osborne Concrete, neighbors of the west side plant are urging the Planning Commission to move forward with determining whether to continue to allow the operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers Jun 1 Poulpee 3
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds OK plan to sell Norton Homes (Feb '08) May 27 leechy 9
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) May 22 Ledesv 68
guess who (Feb '15) May 20 USS LIBERTY 23
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC