Reagan Parkway in Medina to close overnight on June 21 for resurfacing
Reagan Parkway in Medina will be closed from 8 p.m. June 21 to 9 a.m. June 22 for extensive excavation and resurfacing work. This is part of the U.S. 42 road-widening project.
