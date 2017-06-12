Ohio board to online charter school: Pay back disputed $60M

In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, Celiah Aker, a ninth grader in her fifth year of enrollment in an online charter school named the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow or ECOT, works on her business and administrative services class at her desk in her home in Medina, Ohio. Members of Ohio's State Board of Education voted Monday, June 12, 2017, to seek repayment of $60 million in funding for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, one of the nation's largest online charter schools, in a dispute over how attendance is tracked.

