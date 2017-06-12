'New Heartland' report from Texas thi...

'New Heartland' report from Texas think-tank hazy on how Trump-era urbanism would help Cleveland

Nevertheless, the general drift of the Center for Opportunity Urbanism , a small, new, and right-leaning think tank based in Houston, is that the organization's 660-square-mile home city is a 21st century paragon to be emulated. That matters because the center recently made a splash in Cleveland in a City Club forum on its " New American Heartland ," touting the potential of the country's mid-section from Appalachia to the Rockies, and from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

