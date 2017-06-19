MPD Chief Berarducci announces retirement

Medina Police Chief Patrick Berarducci announced his retirement from the department, effective June 21. The chief is pictured in 2014 with then-senior Jack Jividen during a car inspection event at Medina High School. Medina Police Chief Patrick Berarducci announced his retirement from the department, effective June 21. The chief is pictured in 2014 with then-senior Jack Jividen during a car inspection event at Medina High School.

