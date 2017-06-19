MPD Chief Berarducci announces retire...

MPD Chief Berarducci announces retirement

Medina Police Chief Patrick Berarducci announced his retirement from the department, effective June 21. The chief is pictured in 2014 with then-senior Jack Jividen during a car inspection event at Medina High School. Medina Police Chief Patrick Berarducci announced his retirement from the department, effective June 21. The chief is pictured in 2014 with then-senior Jack Jividen during a car inspection event at Medina High School.

