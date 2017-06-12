Medina tunes up for summer with Stylee Wild, Rock'in the Court

The city's historic district was rocking on Saturday, with thousands of music lovers flocking to the square and a nearby neighborhood for Rock'in the Court and a free concert by hometown favorite Stylee Wild . City Councilman Bill Lamb, who is also executive director of the Medina Community Design Committee and a resident of the South Court Historic Neighborhood , said an estimated 1,800 people turned out for the three-hour Stylee Wild concert.

