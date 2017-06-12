Medina sets temporary routes for cons...

Medina sets temporary routes for construction trucks working on U.S. 42 widening project

Construction trucks traveling to and from the U.S. 42 reconstruction project on North Court Street in Medina will have a few more options, thanks to a new ordinance that allows the city's safety director -- Mayor Dennis Hanwell -- to designate temporary truck routes on streets that are not normally open to construction vehicles.

