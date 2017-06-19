Medina schools news: New director of ...

Medina schools news: New director of technology, statewide recognition for elementary schools

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

"We are looking forward to Ryan joining the administrative team, bringing his experience in both the classroom and technology," Superintendent Aaron Sable said. He is a Medina High School graduate and lives in the Medina City School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Medina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) 21 hr Buffalo 204
News Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08) Wed jennifer 19
News Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08) Jun 15 barbertonian 188
Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers Jun 14 Jim Poulpee 4
News Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai... Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder Jun 10 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ... May 27 Mr Shhhhh 1
See all Medina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Medina Forum Now

Medina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Medina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Medina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,626 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC