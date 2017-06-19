Medina County community invited to Sundaes on Thursday June 29 on the Medina square
Volunteer Mary Bachtel, right, drizzles chocolate syrup over a bowl of ice cream at last year's Sundaes on Thursday ice cream social. The Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities invites the county community to this year's event, which will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 29 on the Medina square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Medina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|17 hr
|Buffalo
|204
|Ask Mary Beth - Where to buy reclaimed wood (Jul '08)
|Wed
|jennifer
|19
|Body discovered in Barberton alley (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|barbertonian
|188
|Jim Poulpee and the Tippy Toe Tappers
|Jun 14
|Jim Poulpee
|4
|Akron Urban League Renews Its Partnership to Ai...
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Official: Man pleads guilty in 2015 Akron murder
|Jun 10
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Akron 11 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Akron Police charge ...
|May 27
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Medina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC