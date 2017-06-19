Medina County community invited to Sundaes on Thursday June 29 on the Medina square

Volunteer Mary Bachtel, right, drizzles chocolate syrup over a bowl of ice cream at last year's Sundaes on Thursday ice cream social. The Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities invites the county community to this year's event, which will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 29 on the Medina square.

